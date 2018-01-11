Downsizing exclusive clip: Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig become millionaires Close
Paul and Audrey Safranek are millionaires. At least, they can be, if they decide to go through an unorthodox procedure that will see them shrunk down to a fraction of their size and start a new life in a colony for similarly pocket-sized humans.In this clip, exclusive to IBTimes UK, the couple played by Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig discover their $152,000 in our world translates to an enormous $12.5 million in the miniature alternative, setting them up for life.Downsizing - the latest film from Sideways and The Descendants writer-director Alexander Payne - is set to release in 24 January.