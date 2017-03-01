While turning down the plea of a 37-year-old woman to terminate her 26-week-old foetus on the ground that it suffered from Down Syndrome, the judges and the doctors had pointed out the fact that it is illegal in India to terminate a pregnancy after 20 weeks. They also highlighted that while a child with Down Syndrome may suffer from physical and mental challenges and will undoubtedly be less intelligent, the child will not only survive, but also make a fine person.

Supreme Court dismisses plea of woman to abort 26-week-old foetus with Down Syndrome

Though our society has come up with several myths backed by reason and bias, it is also a witness to several people with Down Syndrome who have made it big in life.

Madeline Stuart

This Australian model with Down Syndrome has appeared in New York Fashion Week catwalk twice in 2015 and 2016. The 20-year-old has already become a household name around the world with over 750,000 social media fans. She has featured in magazines like Vogue, People and Cosmopolitan.

Tim Harris

Harris is the only person with Down Syndrome to own a restaurant in the United States -- Tim's Place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to Live Action News, he was elected homecoming king by the highest margin of votes in his school's history, and was named Student of the Year as well.

He graduated from college with specialisations in food services, office skills, and restaurant hosting. Harris has also created Tim's Big Heart Foundation to help other people with disabilities start their own businesses.

Sujeet Desai

This musician with Down Syndrome can play six instruments including bass clarinet, alto saxophone, violin, piano and drums. Since his graduation from Berkshire Hills Music Academy, Massachusetts in 2003, he has won 10 national and international awards for music and self-advocacy. Besides holding a 2nd dan black belt in Taekwondo, he is also a 'Sensei' martial arts teacher. He had also won a gold and silver medal for swimming at the 1999 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

Luke Zimmerman

Zimmerman, a student at Performing Arts Studio West, is an American actor, who is best known for his acting skills in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Glee.

Angela Bachiller

She was the first person with Down Syndrome to be ever elected as a councilwoman in Valladolid, Spain. This ardent reader, who loves to travel, wants to make a difference to the lives of people with disabilities and make people aware about the normality of Down Syndrome.