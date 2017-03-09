Models Lara Stone and Doutzen Kroes grace the cover of Vogue Netherlands and they have left little to the imagination by going completely naked.

The cover photo is shot by photographer Mario Testino and it shows the duo leaning onto each other as they get ready for a kiss. Their naked bodies are pressed against each other and Stone has her hand brushing against Kroes' cheek.

Another image, in which the duo is naked, has them looking into the camera as they embrace each other. Both the supermodels are Dutch.

On his decision to bring the supermodels together, Testino said they complemented each other. "I photographed nude Lara along with Doutzen. Lara has great breasts and Doutzen an amazing ass, perfect together," he was quoted as saying by Mirror.

Back in December, Stone opened up about going naked for photoshoots saying she has come to feel comfortable posing naked now. Speaking to The Edit, the supermodel said: "I don't mind being naked in front of people, that's fine…

"On a shoot, no one is staring at the naked model. They're doing a job and they've seen it all 100,000 times before. No one's interested."