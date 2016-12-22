Actress Karisma Kapoor recently posted a photo with Saif Ali Khan on social media, celebrating the birth of Taimur Ali Khan. Amidst all the celebration, it is a bit difficult to miss that shining rock on Karisma's ring finger.

Is Karisma secretly engaged? After parting ways with ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor, there were rumours that Karisma is seeing businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. In fact, the alleged couple was spotted together heading to Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence a few days ago.

According to Bollywood Life, it has been reported that the duo has plans to spend their New Year together in Singapore. However, none of the reports has been confirmed yet, but fans will be happy if Karisma has gotten engaged.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family is excited to welcome Bebo's Taimur home. The baby has already become an internet sensation. Many people have been objecting to the baby's name as it seems to be after one of the cruelest rulers Timur, who was the man behind a Hindu genocide in India long back in the late fourteenth century.

Taimur Ali Khan: Name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's baby creates controversy

However, several social media users have stepped in to support Kareena and Saif. Also, Rishi Kapoor and Omar Abdullah tweeted about the same. "Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please? Mind your business, it's got nothing to do with you.Parents wish!" – Rishi.

"The only people who get to decide a baby's name are the parents of said baby & the ones they ask. Why should opinion of the rest matter?" – Omar, former CM of Jammu & Kashmir.

Apart from Taimur's name, the baby's fake pictures with mom Kareena went viral. In one of the photos, Kareena is seen kissing the baby boy on a hospital bed and another one showed Bebo smiling to a camera with her baby sleeping beside her.