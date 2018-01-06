In what can be called a Dostana moment where Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham kissed each other for Priyanka Chopra, the sets of reality show India's Next Superstars witnessed something similar in real.

In the recently shot episode, the two hosts of the reality show left everyone surprised when they dropped all inhibitions and kissed each other on the lips. Rithvik and Karan did the act after being requested by Priyanka, who was the special guest of the first episode, and the judges Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, to perform a few gags.

However, the hosts aren't sure if the kiss act will be aired on television given that it is a family show.

"Yes, it was a kiss on the lip, but I don't know whether it will be aired on the show. The chemistry Rithvik and I share is unparallelled, which I guess was tested," Karan told Bombay Times.

When asked if he fears being judged, the actor-host said: "I am not scared anymore. I don't do things to please or upset people. I do what I feel my job requires me to do and I do it happily. People are free to judge me, which they tend to do even for the most trivial matter."

Rithvik added, "Karan and I are soul brothers. Our bond is so thick that if our bond was a contract, this kiss would be the seal on it. It's a message to the whole world that our brotherhood is for the keeps."

The show will have 20 new faces selected by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who will battle it out to win the show. These 20 contestants will be locked in a house (just like Bigg Boss), without their cell phones. They will also go through all-round training that will include fitness, dance, acting and personality development.

According to a report in Indianexpress.com, Splitsvilla X winner Naina Singh has been chosen as one of the contestants. The small town girl, who won the dating reality show is all set to display her acting chops on the show.

Winner of India's Next Superstars will get to appear in Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's joint venture, Simba, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

In other news, Karan shocked everyone during the launch event of India's Next Superstars when he said that he would love to have Kangana Ranaut on his show. For the uninitiated, a big debate on nepotism kicked off in 2017 when Kangana called Karan the movie mafia and the torchbearer of nepotism on his chat show Koffee With Karan.

Since then, a cold war has been raging between the actress and the producer-director. They have also spoken against each other in several interviews.

When Karan was questioned about inviting Kangana as a guest on the show, he told the media: "If the cahnnel invite Kangana Ranaut, we will be very happy to have her. Hamara dil bada hai aur ghar khula hai...hanste -khelte unkw swagat karenge. With due love and respect." He also added to it that, "This show is not my answer for nepotism."