The doomsday conspiracy theories are back and the latest reports suggest that planet Nibiru will destroy Earth on Sunday, November 19. A team of conspiracy theorists behind the site Planetxnews.com made the latest claim and said Nibiru, also called Planet X, caused the series of natural disasters in the last few months.

The conspiracy theorists claim that in the second week of November this planet will trigger apocalyptic earthquakes.

"Global seismic activity reaches a peak in the second two weeks of November moving into December 2017," writer Terral Croft said.

"The predicted backside alignment quake event is scheduled for November 19, 2017, when the Earth passes behind the sun relative to the Black Star [Nibiru]," he told the Express.

However, Dr David Morrison, an astronomer at NASA Ames Research Centre, has dismissed the Nibiru claim and said if the planet enters our solar system it will disrupt the position of all the planets. The planet will also "eject the moon from Earth's orbit," Morrison said.

Morrison talked about the planet Nibiru during a podcast released by the Search for Extraterrestrial Life Institute (SETI) website.

When he was asked about the mysterious planet colliding with Earth, he said, "If a big object was coming into the solar system its gravity would perturb the orbits of the planets, and we would have detected that long before it came close to the Earth."

"The planet's orbits are very regulated, and, if some massive object came along every so often and came through the inner solar system, it would all be screwed up, the planets would not be coplanar. The moon would have been ejected, and obviously, that is not the case."

He also added that the planet does not exist in real-life.

In October, NASA had to issue a statement saying the "mysterious planet" doesn't exists, after Christian numerologist David Meade's prophecy about Planet X destroying Earth was at the peak.