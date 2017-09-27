Christian numerologist David Meade had said that the world will end on September 23, but it was County Down mentalist David Meade who was trolled on Twitter for the failed prediction. Twitterati got hold of the wrong Meade and trolled him for the wrong prophecy.

The conspiracy theorist had claimed that mysterious planet Nibiru or Planet X would destroy Earth on September 23, leading to the end of the world. However, the world did not end and netizens took to social media to attack the conspiracy theorist.

But instead of tagging Christian numerologist, Twitteratti tagged the wrong Meade and trolled him. Now, the Northern Ireland mentalist is dissociating himself from the claims. The confusion started after a newspaper used the Northern Ireland mentalist's photo in relation to the doomsday story.

"About six or seven months ago we started getting the odd tweet here and there and I thought it was hilarious. I think part of the source of the confusion, first of all, is that it is a pretty unusual way to spell Meade, with an 'e' at the end. But then also, when people were arriving on my site they were seeing things like 'mentalist', 'mind reader'. That probably sounds like the sort of person that would predict the end of the world," Meade, who now lives in Banbridge, County Down, told BBC.

He has been receiving tweets related to the end of the world prophecy since more than six months, but it was only in the past two weeks that the troll got worse. He even issued a statement clarifying that he is not the Meade, who predicted the doomsday theory. The Northern Ireland mentalist claims that he received death threats on Twitter in the past one week.

What Christian numerologist David Meade had predicted?

Meade had claimed that the world would end on September 23 and it is written on the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sign of Revelation 12 as well. However, he has now changed his prophecy and made fresh claims that October will be the month of real pain.

"Nothing is expected to happen in September. It is possible at the end of October we may be about to enter into the seven-year Tribulation period, to be followed by a Millennium of peace," the Sunday Express quoted Meade as saying.

"When Nibiru is on close approach to Earth sometime during the Tribulation, you'll have solar flares and a possible loss of the electrical grid for weeks, maybe longer. However, that's the main risk I see right now because, as I've stated in my book, right after the initial solar flare risk I see the Rapture of the true Church," he added.