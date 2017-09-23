Doomsday or the end of the world prediction on a television program in Southern California has shocked viewers. On Thursday, a woman was watching reality TV channel Bravo and at around 11 am the "emergency alert" started flashing on her television screen.

Erin Mireles, a resident in Southern California, was watching the TV program when a man's voice was heard saying "emergency alert. Realise this, extremely violent times will come."

Also Read: Famous Italian exorcist claims Hurricane Irma, flooding signs of imminent apocalypse

"I was definitely startled, 'cause the volume increased exponentially. I wasn't alarmed in the sense of thinking something was wrong, 'cause I assumed it was some sort of hack. My channel changed back to Bravo after a couple minutes," she told the Orange County Register.

Another resident said the man's voice behind the alert sounded like Adolf Hitler.

"It almost sounded like Hitler talking. It sounded like a radio broadcast coming through the television," Stacy Laflamme of Lake Forest told the paper.

A spokesperson for Cox Communications said that the alert flashed because radio stations conducted an emergency test, which was picked up by cable systems.

"With these tests, an emergency tone is sent out to initiate the test," spokesperson Joe Camero said. "After the tone is transmitted, another tone is sent to end the message. It appears that the radio station (or stations) did not transmit the end tone to complete the test."

He also said that the technicians immediately shut down the test when they came to know about the alert. "We don't want to alarm anyone with any false emergency alerts," he said.

End of the world or doomsday conspiracy theories

The doomsday conspiracy theories have been doing the rounds online after author David Meade claimed that world will end on September 23. He had claimed that Earth will be destroyed by Nibiru planet or Planet X this Saturday. According to Meade, this imminent apocalypse prophecy is written on the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sign of Revelation 12. [Read more about the theory]

"It is very strange indeed that both the Great Sign of Revelation 12 and the Great Pyramid of Giza both point us to one precise moment in time – September 20 to 23, 2017. Is this the end of the Church Age and the transition to the Day of the Lord? There couldn't be two greater witnesses," he said in the video shared on YouTube.

This week, Meade claimed that the beginning of the Rapture and the second coming of Christ on September 23 will lead to the destruction of Earth. [Read more about the theory]

What NASA says about the conspiracy theory?

NASA has issued a statement debunking the theory and said the planet Nibiru doesn't exist, so there will be no collision.

"Various people are "predicting" that world will end Sept. 23 when another planet collides with Earth. The planet in question, Niburu, doesn't exist, so there will be no collision. As you can see from the Q&A below, the story of Niburu has been around for years (as has the "days of darkness" tale) and is periodically recycled into new apocalyptic fables," the statement, which was released on September 20, said.