It looks like there is no end for doomsday or the end of the world conspiracy theories. After September 23 and October 15, now new theories claim that the end of the world will coincide with Halloween celebrations on October 31.

According to Express, a video from YouTube channel End Time Prophecies claims that Jesus will return on October 31 and that will lead to the destruction of the planet.

"All the evidence tells us that the end of the world and the end of time will be on October 31. On the day which Jesus returns there will be a polar reversal. Isaiah 24:20 says the earth will crack and shatter and split open. The Earth will stagger like a drunk, sway like a hut in a storm. The Earth is weighed down by its sins. It will collapse and never rise again," the publication quoted the video as saying.

This doomsday prophecy is the latest in the list of end the world theories. Earlier, Christian numerologist David Meade had claimed that the world would be destroyed on September 23 after a collision with the mysterious planet Nibiru. He later claimed that the "celestial sign" appeared in the sky on the night of September 23.

Another conspiracy theory claimed that October 15 will mark the beginning of "seven-year Tribulation" period that will destroy Earth. This will begin with tsunamis, earthquakes and hurricanes destroying the planet.

Meade also said that the natural disasters, including the massive earthquake in Mexico, floods in Texas and hurricanes are all related to the mysterious planet Nibiru and the destruction of Earth.

"Several well-meaning British tabloids in early 2017 picked up my story and my book, and reported that October of 2017 would be the "end." Well, it's not the end. But it is a major cataclysm. It is Biblical," he had written on his website.

"The American Eclipse of August 21, 2017, is the TIME MARKER – a 40-day countdown – the Sign of Jonah, to the beginning of the month of October. October is the month to watch!"