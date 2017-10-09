The doomsday date keeps changing — from September 23 to October 21. The latest reports suggest conspiracy theorists have predicted October 15 as the day when the end of the world will begin.

They have claimed that Earth will be destroyed by tsunamis, earthquakes and hurricanes beginning October 15. This will mark the beginning of the horrific "seven-year Tribulation" period that will eventually destroy the planet.

Christian numerologist David Meade believes the mysterious planet Nibiru or Planet X will trigger the natural disasters, including volcanic eruptions. He has said the massive earthquake in Mexico, floods in Texas and hurricanes are related to the mysterious planet theory.

"It's the beginning. Ever since the Great American Solar Eclipse of August 21 we have been hit by a continued series of judgments," mirror.co.uk quoted Meade as saying.

He also said September 23 relates to a verse in the Bible and it matches the August 21 date. Luke's passage 21: 25-26 reads: "There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish and perplexity at the roaring and tossing of the sea. People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming in the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken."

According to Meade, the Tribulation period will involve "nuclear exchanges between the US, Britain and our enemies — Russia, China, Iran and North Korea."

"It will involve cataclysmic climate events related to Planet X or Wormwood — those are the trumpet judgements of Revelation," he warned. "Huge solar flares would bring down the electrical grid. Rioting and looting will be unrestrained.... society will be in chaos."

However, NASA has dismissed the claim of Planet X destroying Earth and even said the doomsday theory is an "internet hoax."

"Various people are 'predicting' that world will end Septmeber 23 when another planet collides with Earth. The planet in question, Niburu, doesn't exist, so there will be no collision. As you can see from the Q&A below, the story of Niburu has been around for years (as has the 'days of darkness' tale) and is periodically recycled into new apocalyptic fables," NASA said in a statement released on September 20.