The doomsday conspiracy theories are picking up the storm as the weekend is approaching. Several conspiracy theorists claim the Rapture will begin on Saturday, September 23, and that means the end of the world is approaching.

According to conspiracy theorists, September 23 will mark the beginning of the Rapture and the second coming of Christ.

"And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of 12 stars. She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pains and the agony of giving birth," the passage in the question reads.

David Meade, an author of Planet X: the 2017 Arrival, claims this theory. In addition to Saturday's astrological constellation, he also claimed that it will be 33 days since the August 21 total solar eclipse and that number is biblically significant.

"Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times [in the Bible]," Meade told The Washington Post. "It's a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I'm talking astronomy. I'm talking the Bible … and merging the two."

Meade believes that the destruction will be set off by a secret planet called Nibiru or Planet X in a fiery collision in September. "The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending," he said, adding, "A major part of the world will not be the same the beginning of October."

The author has earlier claimed that the mysterious planet will destroy the world between September 20-23 and it is written on the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sign of Revelation 12.

"It is very strange indeed that both the Great Sign of Revelation 12 and the Great Pyramid of Giza both point us to one precise moment in time – September 20 to 23, 2017. Is this the end of the Church Age and the transition to the Day of the Lord? There couldn't be two greater witnesses," he said in the video shared on YouTube.

However, NASA has debunked this mysteries planet claim. NASA has described Planet Nine as a hypothetical discovery. NASA even dismissed the claim that Nibiru planet will cause mass destruction.

"Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth in 2012, astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye. Obviously, it does not exist," NASA said in 2012.