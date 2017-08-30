Conspiracy theorists are back with doomsday predictions. In a new claim, the conspiracy theorists believe that the mysterious planet Nibiru will destroy Earth in a fiery collision in September.

Christian numerologist David Meade, who is also the author of Planet X: the 2017 Arrival, said that the planet will destroy Earth between September 20-23 and it is written on the pyramids. In a video, which is shared on YouTube, Meade said that the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sign of Revelation 12 have clues about the apocalypse.

"It is very strange indeed that both the Great Sign of Revelation 12 and the Great Pyramid of Giza both point us to one precise moment in time – September 20 to 23, 2017. Is this the end of the Church Age and the transition to the Day of the Lord? There couldn't be two greater witnesses," he said in the video.

According to Meade, the Planet X, also known as Nibiru, will be noticeable in the sky in September before it destroys Earth. He also explained that there are markings on the pyramids that give a clue about the date of the apocalypse.

"It faces true north with only 3/60th of a degree of error and is located at the centre of the land mass of the Earth. The east/west parallel that crosses the most land and the north/south meridian that crosses the most land intersect in two places on the Earth – one in the ocean and the other at the Great Pyramid," he said.

Meade's claim about the apocalypse is based on the Bible passage Isaiah, Chapter 13 9-10, which says, "See, the Day of the Lord is coming – a cruel day, with wrath and fierce anger – to make the land desolate and destroy the sinners within it. The Stars of Heaven and their constellations will not show their light. The rising sun will be darkened and the Moon will not give its light."

This is not the first time a conspiracy theory about the Nibiru planet destroying Earth has gained limelight on social media. But NASA has continuously debunked these theories claiming that they are just internet hoax.

"Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax. Obviously, it does not exist," NASA had said before.