The York Regional Police have apologized for misinformation regarding cannabis use spread during a meeting with students last week, which sparked outrage on various social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter on February 21, they wrote: "We're no health experts, but we're pretty sure getting high does not cause enhanced mammary growth in men.

"We are aware of the misinformation about cannabis that was unfortunately provided to the community by our officers. We're working to address it."

The Canadian police force was forced to apologize following an elaborate report by YorkRegion.com on a question-and-answer session.

York Regional Police officers reportedly went to the York Catholic District School Board and spoke to students about the impact of legalization of cannabis.

"You have peer pressure and drug dealers telling you about the great effects of marijuana, but I'm here to tell you there are some very negative effects," Nigel Cole, a drug recognition officer with the York Regional Police, was quoted by the report as saying.

"There are studies that marijuana lowers your testosterone; we call it 'doobies make boobies.' We're finding 60 percent of 14-year-olds are developing 'boobies'."

Cole further said that studies have shown half a joint is equivalent to seven alcoholic beverages.

With no scientific basis to Cole's claims, netizens began reacting to such misinformation.

A user said: "Why is @YRP sending police officers to schools to misinform children about #cannabis? "Doobies make boobies" is not supported by science."

Another said: ""doobies make boobies"?!?? Nigel Cole should be laughed out of his position and publicly ridiculed for his absolutely asinine responses."

Dr Ian Mitchell, an emergency physician at Royal Inland Hospital and a clinical associate professor of emergency medicine at UBC, told Global News Radio: "That is completely wrong. I don't know where he has come up with that statistic – it's complete nonsense. Cannabis overall produces an impairment that is similar to someone with a blood-alcohol level of about .04 or .05. There's no evidence this is the case ... This is just urban mythology that has been repeated and repeated onwards."

He added: "It's really irresponsible for police officers to be telling youth this and not having someone else to be able to correct this information."

