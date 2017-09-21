Shamna Kasim aka Poorna, who is a popular face in South Indian language movies, had her ups and downs in a career spanning 13 years. Though she made her debut in Mollywood, the actress slowly faded out of Malayalam movies by 2007.

In Malayalam, she was last seen in a supporting role in 2015 movie Mili with Amala Paul. She had then alleged Rajesh Pillai cheated her by chopping off her scenes.

Now, the actress is back in the limelight after she opened up about a hurtful experience. During the latest episode of journalist John Brittas' show JB Junction on Kairali TV, the actress revealed she was initially roped in to play the female lead in Dileep's Moz & Cat, released in 2009.

"I was removed from Fazil sir's Moz & Cat just two days before its shooting began. It was a dream movie for me and to be part of the film, I even backed out of a Chimbu movie. Fazil sir had also asked me not to attend any stage shows. I was okay with all that just to be part of the movie. But two days before the shooting, Dileepettan called me to say I have been replaced by another person," Shamna is heard saying during the programme.

"It was so hurful and I didn't want to come back to Kerala. It was a time when every heroine wanted to pair up with Dileepettan. I was friends with him and the day the movie was released, he rang me up and asked not to curse the film," she added.

"Though I told him I will not curse, even Fazil sir knew the project was jinxed. I respect Fazil sir and he had promised to cast me in his next movie," she added.

When John Brittas asked if she doubts Dileeep's involvement in the cast change, she said: "No. Never. I don't think he will do that. He only called me to say he wanted to act with me. He had supported me a lot and gave me confidence even when I was removed from the film," she added.

Meanwhile, a few days ago actor Anoop Chandran had alleged Dileep had threatened him on the sets of Moz & Cat and accused Dileep of ruining his career.

Watch Shamna's video here: