As former India opener Virender Sehwag celebrated his 39th birthday today (October 20), wishes poured in for the "Nawab of Najafgarh" and one of the best on social media came from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Sehwag, who entertained cricket fans in his own way, has now turned commentator and continues to bring joy to his supporters through his views on Television and Twitter.

On Friday, Tendulkar found a unique way to wish Sehwag. He took to his Twitter account to post birthday wishes for the "Delhi Dasher" in upside down way.

Also read: Exclusive interview with Cheteshwar Pujara

The entire set of words were "ulta" as Sehwag did the opposite of what Tendulkar had told him to do, during their playing days.

"Happy birthday, viru have a great start to the new year. you've always done ulta of what i have told you on the field. so here's one from me," Tendulkar tweeted to his 20 million followers. And the fans loved it.

This tweet was accompanied by a picture of Tendulkar and Sehwag celebrating on a cricket field during a One Day International. The tweet, in quick time, garnered over 5,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets.

When Sehwag arrived on the international cricket stage, comparisons were drawn with Tendulkar as the Delhi batsman copied the Master Blaster's style.

.ǝɯ ɯoɹɟ ǝuo s,ǝɹǝɥ os ˙?pןǝıɟ uo noʎ pןoʇ ǝʌɐɥ ı ʇɐɥʍ ɟo ɐʇןn ǝuop sʎɐʍןɐ ǝʌ,noʎ ˙ɹɐǝʎ ʍǝu ǝɥʇ oʇ ʇɹɐʇs ʇɐǝɹƃ ɐ ǝʌɐɥ ¡nɹıʌ 'ʎɐpɥʇɹıq ʎddɐɥ pic.twitter.com/L1XTzhzoiU — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2017

This is what Sehwag replied to "God of Cricket"s tweet.

Thank you God ji ??Uparwala sab dekh raha hai, yeh to suna tha, par aaj samajh aaya, woh neeche waalon ke liye likhta kaise hai ! https://t.co/stdodewNuJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 20, 2017

Sehwag is the only Indian to have scored two triple hundreds in Test cricket. He has also smashed a double century in ODIs, being the second Indian to the milestone after Tendulkar.

The Delhi right-hander played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India. He was part of the 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup winning squads.

This year, Sehwag was the mentor of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament.