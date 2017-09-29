If you suffer from sleeplessness and are tyred of trying so many things to get sound sleep, try these foods. Have them before you go to bed and sleep like a baby.

ALSO READ: Do people with superpowers really exist? This will leave you SHOCKED! [VIDEO]



Sleep deprivation is a serious issue as it can even deplete longevity, according to researchers from the University of California, Berkeley.

Eating these foods help in inducing sleep and keep sleeplessness at bay:

1. Nuts

Consuming nuts helps improve one's ability to sleep, they are good sources of magnesium, which does the wonder. One can have an ounce of pistachios before sleeping too which are a good source of vitamin B-6 as well. It has been advised that one shouldn't have more than an ounce of nuts before sleeping, according to Good Housekeeping.

ALSO READ: Sex and good sleep can make you happier than money!

2. Sweet potatoes

According to nutrition director Jaclyn London, sweet potatoes are a good source of calcium, potassium and magnesium. She advised eating baked sweet potatoes before going to bed for improving ones sleeping, according a Good Housekeeping.

3. Lettuce

A milky fluid known as lactucarium is found in various species of lettuce. This fluid got sedative properties which can help in triggering a better sleep. It impacts the brain in the same way opium does and provides you a good night's sleep.

ALSO READ: Bizarre sex rituals: This little creature will leave you stunned!

4. Bananas

The humble fruit is a great source of potassium and magnesium. These minerals in the fruit help in relaxation of muscles which helps you in sleeping better without any disturbances.

5. Dairy products

Drinking a glass of warm milk is a great way to keep insomnia away. Cheese and yogurt also help in enhancing one's sleep according to a report by Reader's Digest. The secret behind how these products help in improving one's sleep is the calcium present in them. It helps the brain in using tryptophan and produce melatonin hormone which induces sleep.