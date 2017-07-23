India seems to have taken more than a leaf out of China's cryptic style of threatening New Delhi down the years. On Sunday, NDA vice-presidential nominee M Venkaiah Naidu issued a warning to Pakistan asking them to recall the 1971 war and added that 'aiding and abetting terror' will do no good to them.

While addressing the Kargil Parakram Parade in New Delhi, Naidu explained that terrorism stands against humanity and unfortunately it has become the state policy for Pakistan. The parade was organised to honour the Kargil War martyrs.

"Pakistan is mixing terrorism with religion. It has unfortunately become Pakistan's state policy," he added.

Asking Pakistan to recall what happened in 1971, Naidu explained that Pakistan should focus on their own country and maintain peace there.

Kashmir is an integral part of India and not an 'inch' of it will be allowed to be captured, he alerted.

"We don't want violence we want to have peace, we also want to have good relations with the neighbours but they should also reciprocate the same. They should remember that Kashmir is an integral part of India and not an inch of even PoK will be allowed to be taken by anybody," the Union Minister said.

Calling India a peace loving nation, Naidu further explained that India has never attacked any country, which is the reason that makes it special.

Ours is a peace loving country. But when this highly coveted peace is denied to us, our brave soldiers respond in a befitting manner. pic.twitter.com/IMWInraphA — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) July 23, 2017

"Dissent is agreeable but disintegration is not at all acceptable," the union minister said.

While addressing the crowd, he said that we should recall the valour of our brave soldiers and their sacrifices which gave us back the Kargil heights.

Ahead of #KargilVijayDiwas we should recall the valor of our brave soldiers & their sacrifices which got us back the Kargil heights. pic.twitter.com/N5Qd9ChKhq — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) July 23, 2017

Another neighbour warned

China, with whom India is presently involved in a standoff at the trilateral border abutting the Doklam plateau, had issued a threat through its state-run media a month ago warning India not to forget the lessons of the 1962 war.

Hitting out at China for warning India to learn from "historical lessons", Arun Jaitley, about a month ago, replied that the India 2017 is way different from what it was back in 1962. He further added saying that the current standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Sikkim was triggered by Beijing.

Bhutan had already made it clear that the land in question belonged to them. "It is located near India's land. There is an arrangement between India and Bhutan for giving security," Arun Jaitley told Aaj Tak news channel.