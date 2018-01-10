In a few months, Meghan Markle will be known as Prince Harry's wife. The American actress is set to walk down the aisle and exchange her vows with the British royal this summer.

But before she does that, the Suits star is doing everything to fit right into the royal family. Markle has been attending royal engagements with Harry, participating in family gatherings and what not! However, she still held on to her social media accounts post her engagement.

Pictures of her dogs, with friends, her travels from the past were all available for public viewing, until now. All of the actress's social media accounts – Instagram, Twitter and others – have been deleted. And it has everything to do with the royal wedding.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, it has been confirmed that Meghan's social media platforms have been closed down.

The statement said the 36-year-old was "grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years" but had closed them "as she has not used these accounts for some time". The soon-to-be royal previously ran her own lifestyle website, The Tig, which she closed down in April last year.

Like Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who do not have a personal social media profile accounts to share their views or comments, Meghan too falls into the royal ordeal and henceforth doesn't hold a personal social media platform.

Following the royal wedding, Kensington Palace's communications staff will represent Meghan as well. The handle already represents Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate.

As of December 2017, Meghan had over 1.9 million Instagram followers and more than 350,000 Twitter followers. Her Facebook page had about 800,000 likes.

The announcement came soon after Meghan stepped out holding Harry's hand to greet crowds of well-wishers at community radio station Reprezent, in Brixton. Markle chose to style her first outing since the New Year with a Marks & Spencer sweatshirt, Burberry trousers and stunning Smythe coat.