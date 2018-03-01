As the United States is still gripped by fear and agony post the Florida school shooting massacre, a teacher in Dalton High School, Georgia, barricaded himself inside the classroom and opened fire on Wednesday. This shocking incident that could have gone wrong comes a week after Trump advocated arming teachers with guns to avoid school shootings. Fortunately, no students were injured during the incident.

The 53-year-old gun-wielding social studies teacher, Jesse Randal Davidson, fired the handgun when there were no students in the classroom. The incident came to light at 11.30 am on Wednesday when students tried to enter Davidson's class but he shut the door closed and asked them to stay away. Following which, the school principal tried to open the classroom door.

"I didn't get the door open very far, but he slammed the door and hollered 'Go away, don't come in here.' He had some nonsensical noises that were made as well," principal Steve Bartoo was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.

Davidson also said, "Don't come in here, I have a gun."

However, when the principal tried to open the door that is when he fired the gun. The school went on a lockdown as students try running away from the place.

The police have taken the teacher into custody. According to the police, he did not want to hurt the schoolchildren, however, the reason for him firing his handgun is still unknown.

Davidson faces six charges of aggravated assault, carrying a weapon to school and for reckless behaviour among other charges, the Washington Post reported.

"My favorite teacher at Dalton high school just blockaded his door and proceeded to shoot. We had to run out the back of the school in the rain. Students were being trampled and screaming. I dare you to tell me arming teachers will make us safe," Chandi Chastian, a student who was supposed to attend Davidson's class later that day, was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

Amid all the heated debates around gun control in the United States, the incident in the Dalton High School, Georgia, comes as a sign of things to come if teachers are armed with guns.