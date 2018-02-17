An Orlando-born woman, who calls herself a 'sperm donor baby', has tracked down around 40 half-siblings born to the same man. She began the project of looking for her half-siblings five years ago and is now, sharing her reunions with them online.

Kianni Arroyo, 21, was in a high school when she started the project. Since then, she has found out four sets of twins, and siblings in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Kianni, who works as a waitress, told Metro US: "I was raised just by my mom, and she's always been honest with me about the fact that I was born to a sperm donor."

She added: "I always wanted to find out more about who I was, and whether I had any siblings, so as soon as I was old enough to access the records I did just that."

The 21-year-old woman is known as the oldest known sibling born to the donor and the youngest is a baby of just five months old.

Kianni's journey started after she discovered one half-sister called Joanna, 20, who lives just near to her place in Tampa, Florida. The half-siblings have become really good friends as they are closest half-siblings in age, and reportedly see each other every other month.

According to Kianni, she gets on well with new brothers and sisters when she meets them. She said: "When we meet, we hit it off really quickly and get on really well."

She added: "Even though we've never met before, having a father in common gives us a really special link, and means we feel comfortable with one another."

Kianni, not only met her half-siblings, she also met her father during a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando when she was 18, with her mom Ruth joining them.

Kianni is about to get married to her partner Ryan, 21, later this year and hopes that the couple can visit some of her half-siblings who live far away.

She told Metro: "I'm an only child, so I get the best of both worlds. I have my mom to myself and all the advantages that come with that."

She added: "But whenever I feel like some company, or spending time with family members my own age, having so many half-brothers and sisters give you more options than most people."