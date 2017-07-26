Thomas Lemar is finally set to be an Arsenal player.

After rumours and reports have linked the France international with a move to Arsenal all summer, it looks like the English Premier League club will final get their man.

Monaco have so far rejected all advances, including multiple official bids, from the Gunners, insisting they want Lemar to stay at the club and play a part in their Ligue 1 title defence. The French side even slapped an £80 million price-tag on Lemar in a bid to frighten Arsenal away.

However, it looks like Arsenal's advances are finally going to come to fruition, with The Sun, in an exclusive, claiming Monaco have agreed to sell Lemar to Arsene Wenger's side.

The fee is set to be £45 million, and while Arsenal will have no problems at all matching that fee, it is a lot more than Wenger initially expected to spend on the playmaker. Lemar had a terrific season with Monaco last time out, with the 21-year-old, as a result, catching Wenger's eye.

One of the main drivers of the deal is the fact that Lemar himself has made it clear he wants a move to Arsenal, with the Frenchman keen to work under Wenger. If reports are to be believed, personal terms have already been agreed with the player.

Arsenal had seen initial bids of £30 million and £40 million rejected by Monaco, and while a third offer worth £45 million was also thought to have been turned down, it looks like Monaco have now consigned themselves to losing another one of their players.

The likes of Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy (both to Manchester City) and Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea) have already left Monaco for the Premier League, and it looks like Lemar is set to join them. Another big name – Kylian Mbappe, also an Arsenal target, is thought to be closing in on a transfer to Real Madrid for a world record fee, although Manchester City are also interested.

What the Lemar deal, if it comes off, will do is bring the Alexis Sanchez question out again. Does it mean the Arsenal striker is set to leave? Does it mean Arsenal have finally been able to agree a deal because they know for certain Sanchez is set to sign for PSG (or maybe Manchester City)?

According to the Telegraph, Sanchez will have his first face-to-face meeting with Wenger since the end of last season on Monday, and there are going to be no surprises in what he wants. Sanchez will tell the Arsenal manager he wants to leave.

So far, Wenger has been adamant when asked about Sanchez's future, insisting the club have made a decision not to sell the Chile international. However, all that could change if an official transfer request is put in by Sanchez.

Arsenal are unlikely to sell to Manchester City, but they could be tempted to send Sanchez to PSG, as long as the Premier League side are able to complete the move for Lemar and maybe even one or two more after that.