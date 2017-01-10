What a birthday gift it was for Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President-elect Donald Trump, this year! Kushner, who turned 36 on Tuesday (January 10), was named as the senior White House advisor on Monday (Jan 9). However, the move has also raised quite a few eyebrows on legal and ethical grounds.

Kushner is distancing himself from his businesses; is Trump's son-in law getting ready for a White House job?

Married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, who is also expected to become an important figure in his father's administration which will take over this month, Kushner played a significant role in the Republican businessman's successful electoral campaign last year. However, his selection in the White House team goes against the federal anti-nepotism law, which bars the US president from appointing family members to cabinet positions in the government or any formal government post.

Kushner, a real-estate developer, will be the youngest top member in Trump's administration and will work closely with Chief of Staff-designate Reince Priebus and incoming White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

Kushner's father-in-law did not hide his pleasure over Jared's appointment. "Jared has been a tremendous asset and trusted advisor throughout the campaign and transition and I am proud to have him in a key leadership role in my administration," he said.

To maintain a stable position in the White House team, Kushner will have to eliminate possible conflict of interests between his family's real estate empire and his official duties as a government employee. It appears Kushner has already begun dissociating himself from his multi-million dollar real-estate company.

The CEO of Kushner Companies would give up his post, his lawyer said, adding that he has also consulted the federal officials about resolving potential conflicts about his position in Trump's administration.

"Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take. Although plans are not finalised, Mr. Kushner would resign from his position at Kushner Companies and divest substantial assets in accordance with federal guidelines," Jamie Gorelick, a partner at the law firm of Wilmer Hale said in a statement.

The transition team said that Kushner will forego his salary while serving in the administration. According to Forbes estimates, Kushner's net worth is around $1.8 billion when combined with his parents and brother.

Meanwhile, Trump is also scheduled to address his first news conference since the November 8 election where he will divulge detailed plans for his own firm and potential conflicts of interest during his stay in the White House. Trump will take over from outgoing President Barack Obama on January 20.

The president-elect said last month that he is in the process of disassociating himself from his own businesses completely. However, later reports added that he intended to retain a stake in his sprawling firm.

"While I am not mandated to do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as president, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses. Hence, legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations. The presidency is a far more important task!" Trump said in November.