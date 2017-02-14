United States President Donald Trump's recently appointed National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned from his position late on Monday, reports state.

Flynn had made a phone call in late December to the Russian Ambassador Sergey I Kislya, soon after the Obama administration had imposed new sanctions on Russia for interfering with the US elections. He had initially said that the duo had just discussed scheduling matters and the sanction's against Russia were not discussed. Trump affiliates, including Pence, had backed Flynn's claims.

The White House on Monday released a statement naming Lt. General Joseph Kellogg as Acting National Security Advisor for the time.

Breaking: text of Flynn's resignation letter pic.twitter.com/KGue1cJFzL — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 14, 2017

Flynn has been under constant criticism amid reports that he lied to the administration including Vice President Mike Pence about the content of his phone call with the Russian ambassador. The former national adviser had initially denied the reports that he discussed US sanctions with the ambassador during their phone conversation, however, he later said that "he couldn't be certain" about what he had talked about with the Russian diplomat.

According to the Washington Post, the White House had been warned for weeks that Flynn was "potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail."

Reports state that it was later revealed that the call between the two was intercepted by intelligence officials and Fynn had attempted to assuage Russian concerns about the sanctions during the phone conversation. This move is unprecedented for someone who was just a civilian at the time.

Flynn had also received money from the Russian government during a trip to Russia in 2015, there were additional concerns whether the acceptance of money violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.