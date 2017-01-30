Top executives across the US technology industry condemned President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Amid massive protests across the globe, Donald Trump says it is not a Muslim ban

In an executive order on January 27, Trump suspended the entry of citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen into the US for 90 days with immediate effect in a move the White House described as strict new measures to "keep radical Islamic terrorists" out of America.

Tech industry leaders expressed concern about the order's effect on their employees, saying the ban violated their personal and company principles. They also said this could stop bringing great talent to the US.

Though the ban is set to have ramifications on several US sectors, the Silicon Valley will be hit more as it has many immigrants at top positions in the companies and relies more on skilled foreigners to fill key roles.

Here's who said what about the ban:

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who was born in India, said: "As an immigrant and as a CEO, I've both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world."

Microsoft president Brad Smith said: "As a company, Microsoft believes in a strong and balanced high-skilled immigration system."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai criticised the order saying it will create "barriers" to bringing great talent to the US.

"It is painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues. We're upset about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US," Pichai said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: "We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources...."

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey condemned the order, saying the "humanitarian and economic impact of the ban is real and upsetting." "Twitter is built by immigrants of all religions. We stand for and with them, always."

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple's success is because of the immigrants. "There are employees at Apple who are directly affected by yesterday's immigration order. Our HR, Legal and Security teams are in contact with them, and Apple will do everything we can to support them," he said.

Elon Musk of Tesla Motors: "The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country's challenges."

Reed Hastings of Netflix wrote in a Facebook post: "Worse, these actions will make America less safe (through hatred and loss of allies) rather than more safe. A very sad week, and more to come with the lives of over 600,000 Dreamers here in an America under imminent threat. It is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity."

Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick responded to the controversial ban saying he will raise the issue with President Trump.

The Internet Association president and CEO Michael Beckerman said: "While this order impacts many companies outside of the tech industry, internet companies in particular thrive in the US because the best and the brightest are able to create innovative products and services right here in America."

"While we support President Trump's efforts to grow our economy and allow 'people of great talent' to come into the US, the executive order signed yesterday has troubling consequences," Beckerman said.