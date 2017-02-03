Donald Trumps hair-loss medication has known sexual and cognitive side effects

The doctor of US President Donald Trump, Harold Bornstein has revealed the president takes medication against hair-loss. Finasteride prevents the breakdown of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone and has been associated with sexual and cognitive side effects.
