Donald Trump has been criticised for calling on the righteous many to confront Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Syria, whom he referred to as the wicked few. The Republican president gave the fiery speech at the United Nations on September 19.
Donald Trumps first U.N. speech receives backlash from world leaders
- September 20, 2017 11:48 IST
