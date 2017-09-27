Princess Diana was known to have been romantically involved with quite a few men in her life. From her bodyguard Barry Albert Mannakee to Dodi Al Fayed, who died with her in the car crash 20 years ago. She was a heartthrob every man ever wanted, including the current President of US, Donald Trump.

The businessman-turned-POTUS once expressed his interest in sleeping with the late Princess of Wales in a radio interview to Howard Stern in 1997. However, the statement soon turned sick when Trump joked that he would have "without even hesitation" slept with her but on one condition – Lady Di should get herself tested for HIV.

According to the recordings released on the Factbase website from The Howard Stern Show featuring Donald Trump, the business man discussed about "nailing" Princess Di just a few months after her tragic death. The interviews also featured Trump attributing the Princess as "crazy" but called it a "minor detail."

The disturbing interview features the jockey and the businessman discuss Lady Di's beauty which is soon followed by if Trump could have slept with her. "Why do people think it's egotistical of you to say you could've gotten with Lady Di? You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her," asked Stern to which Trump replied, "I think I could have."

Quickly adding to the statement, he joked about getting Diana an HIV test before having sex with her. Enacting the imaginary scene, Stern starts off, "Hey Lady Di, would you go to the doctor?" Trump joins in saying: "Go back over to my Lexus, because I have a new doctor. We wanna give you a little check-up."

Talking about Di, Trump said "[I] thought she was supermodel beautiful. I'm telling you, I said this the other day. I said Lady Di had supermodel beauty. She had times, you know, it was interesting, she had times when she didn't look great and sometimes you look better than anybody in the world. But she was supermodel."

This is not the only time that Trump has been vocal about his inclination towards Prince William and Harry's mother. According to BBC TV presenter Selina Scott, Trump pursued Diana and was eyeing Prince Charles' ex wife to become his trophy wife.

He would bombard Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers which would give her the "creeps". "Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife," she revealed.