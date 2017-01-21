You may have seen the White House models in a lot of movies, but there are some details about the presidential house that only a few people know (kudos to those who do). In most movies and TV shows, the most-highlighted space of the White House is the Oval Office, where Trump signed his first executive order on Friday. But there's more to the White House than meets the eye.

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has embarked his new journey as he stepped into the White House to run the realms of the country on Friday, January 20. Trump's new home is the country's long-standing symbol of democracy, liberty and freedom.

If you are the inquisitive type and intrigued to know more about the White House and all of its glory and luxury, we have some of the least known facts listed for you. Let's take a look at this magnificent 55,000-square feet landmark in the capital of the United States – Washington D.C.

These facts about the White House can also serve as great questions for your next trivia quiz. After all, it is wise to know about the mansion that has housed some of the world's most powerful and glorious leaders of all time.

1. The White House got its official name in 1901, but it had been informally called by that name since 1811 along with many others like the President's Palace, the President's House and the Executive Mansion.

2. George Washington, who laid the cornerstone for the White House, never actually lived there.

3. There's a flower shop, a dentist office and lot more on the basement of the White House.

4. The First Family is excused from paying the rent for the White House, but food, dry cleaning and grocery expenses are actually taken out of the President's salary.

5. The White House covers a 55,000-square feet area and is located on an 18-acre land. The White House is 70-feet high, 170-feet wide, and 85-feet deep to be precise.

6. The White House has six floors, including two basements, two public floors, and two floors specifically for the First Family.

7. The White House has a tennis court, jogging track, swimming pool, movie theater and bowling alley.

8. The White House reportedly received 65,000 letters a week, 2,500-3,500 calls per day, 100,000 emails per day and 1,000 faxes per day (yes, faxes still exist).

9. The First Families, at different times, have been quite fond of animals. Bo and Sunny aren't the only ones to walk the floors of the mansion. The house has seen snakes, alligators, bear cubs, lion cubs, bobcats, pygmy hippopotamus and more.

10. There are two White House doppelgangers, one in France and the other is in Ireland. The Irish look-alike is an actual parliament house, while the French built the White House model as tourist attraction because why not!

Welcome home, President Trump!