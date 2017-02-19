- Play Boris Johnson attacks condescending Tony Blair after anti-Brexit speech
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
-
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
Donald Trump: We are not going to let the fake news tell us what to do
Trump told the crowds at a rally in Melbourne, Florida he wanted to speak to them without the filter of fake news.
Most popular