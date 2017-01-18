Donald Trump waxwork added to Madame Tussauds U.S. Presidents collection

  • January 18, 2017 23:44 IST
    By Reuters
Donald Trump waxwork added to Madame Tussauds U.S. Presidents collection Close
Presidential Donald Trump has been added to Madame Tussauds’s collection of premiers. President-elect Trump, who will be inaugurated on 20 January, has been added to the famous wax museums in London, New York, Washington D.C. and Orlando. It took five months to recreate the Donald in wax form, with each figurine costing £150,000 ($184,732).
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular