- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Donald Trump waxwork added to Madame Tussauds U.S. Presidents collection
Presidential Donald Trump has been added to Madame Tussauds’s collection of premiers. President-elect Trump, who will be inaugurated on 20 January, has been added to the famous wax museums in London, New York, Washington D.C. and Orlando. It took five months to recreate the Donald in wax form, with each figurine costing £150,000 ($184,732).
Most popular