In the latest addition to a series of threats made against North Korea, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (26 September) said the rogue regime would face devastating consequences if Washington is forced to take military action against it. A military attack was not his preferred option, but the US was well prepared to carry out one, he warned.Speaking at a press conference in Washington along with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, the American leader promised to fix the North Korea mess.
Donald Trump warns North Korea of devastating consequences if US uses military option
- September 27, 2017 13:06 IST
