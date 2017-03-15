- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Donald Trump vs Snoop Dogg: US president condemns Lavender video
The new music video for the track Lavender features Snoop Dogg aiming a gun at a clown dressed like Donald Trump, prompting the US president to tweet his opposition. The video also caused quite a stir across social media, with Trump fans rushing to condemn Snoop, while others expressed their disbelief that the so-called leader of the free world was in a Twitter beef with the ‘Nuthin’ but a G Thang’ rapper.
Most popular