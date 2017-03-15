Donald Trump vs Snoop Dogg: US president condemns Lavender video

The new music video for the track Lavender features Snoop Dogg aiming a gun at a clown dressed like Donald Trump, prompting the US president to tweet his opposition. The video also caused quite a stir across social media, with Trump fans rushing to condemn Snoop, while others expressed their disbelief that the so-called leader of the free world was in a Twitter beef with the ‘Nuthin’ but a G Thang’ rapper.