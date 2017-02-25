Donald Trump uses CPAC speech to slam fake news media

  • February 25, 2017 00:31 IST
    By Reuters
Donald Trump uses CPAC speech to slam fake news media Close
US President Donald Trump has attacked fake news while addressing the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) in Maryland on 25 February. One of Trumps favourite topics, he used the beginning portion of his wide ranging speech to reiterate his belief that organisations that peddle so-called fake news are the enemy of the people.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular