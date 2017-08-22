Donald Trump has announced that he would expand the U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan. He has also urged the NATO allies and partners to increase their monetary contribution to step up their own commitment.In a televised address on August 21, Trump vowed fight to win in Afghanistan, which has been Americas longest war
Donald Trump urges NATO Allies to contribute more money to fight terrorism
Donald Trump has announced that he would expand the U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan. He has also urged the NATO allies and partners to increase their monetary contribution to step up their own commitment.In a televised address on August 21, Trump vowed fight to win in Afghanistan, which has been Americas longest war
- August 22, 2017 12:17 IST
