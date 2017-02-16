United States President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and assured him that Iran will never be able to build a nuclear weapon, deeming the Iran nuclear deal as "the worst" agreement ever.

"The security challenges faced by Israel are enormous, including the threat of Iran's nuclear ambitions, which I've talked a lot about. One of the worst deals I've ever seen is the Iran deal," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday.

"My administration has already imposed new sanctions on Iran, and I will do more to prevent Iran from ever developing - I mean ever - a nuclear weapon," Trump added.

The US president said that the American security assistance to Israel is at an all-time high to ensure that the country is able to defend itself from many threats looming over it. Trump said that both US and Israel will continue to grow as the countries have had a long history of cooperation in their fight against terrorism and those who do not value human life. The Republican billionaire added that America and Israel are the two nations which "value all human life."

Trump also talked about the United Nations (UN) resolution against Israel's settlement building in Palestine, stating that the UN has treated the country "very, very unfairly."

"This is one more reason why I reject unfair and one-sided actions against Israel at the United Nations - just treated Israel, in my opinion, very, very unfairly - or other international forums, as well as boycotts that target Israel," Trump said.

The American leader said that his administration is committed to working with Israel and all their common allies in the region to create greater stability and strengthen security, which also includes a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine, according to PTI reports.

"The United States will encourage a peace and, really, a great peace deal. We'll be working on it very, very diligently," he said, adding that the parties themselves must directly negotiate such an agreement. "We'll be beside them; we'll be working with them."

The Israeli PM lauded Trump for his strong stance against Iran and radical Islamic terrorism, stating that the alliance between the countries is based on common values and interests. He also said that these very values are increasingly being attacked by radical Islamic terror.

"Mr President, you've shown great clarity and courage in confronting this challenge head-on. You call for confronting Iran's terrorist regime, preventing Iran from realising this terrible deal into a nuclear arsenal," Netanyahu said.

"You have said that the United States is committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons. You call for the defeat of ISIS. Under your leadership, I believe we can reverse the rising tide of radical Islam. And in this great task, as in so many others, Israel stands with you and I stand with you," the Israeli leader added.