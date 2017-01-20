- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Donald Trump tells his supporters Im going to be cheering you on
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the crowd gathered outside of the Lincoln Memorial for his inauguration concert, Thursday (19 January) and tells them he will be cheering them on during inauguration day. Trump is preparing to sign executive actions on his first day in the White House on Friday to take the opening steps to crack down on immigration, build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border and roll back outgoing President Barack Obamas policies.
