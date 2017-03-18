Donald Trump tells Angela Merkel: Weve both been wiretapped by Barack Obama

  • March 18, 2017 16:24 IST
    By Reuters
Donald Trump tells Angela Merkel: Weve both been wiretapped by Barack Obama Close
The US president has joked that he and German Chancellor Angela Markel have got one thing in common - they have both been wiretapped - allegedly - by former president Barack Obama.
loading image
IBT TV
Homeless man bursts into tears after being given free makeover
Most popular