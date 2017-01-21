- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Donald Trump supporters celebrate at Great American Inaugural Ball
Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters have celebrated inauguration day with a glitzy ball in Washington DC. The Great American Inaugural Ball was sponsored by groups such as Bikers for Trump and Citizens for Trump, and was billed as a celebration of Trumps victory and the American armed forces. Actor and former model Antonio Sabato Jr hosted the opening ceremony. He had previously spoken in favour of Trump at the 2016 Republican convention, and caused controversy after he told ABC News that he believes Barack Obama is a Muslim. The ball also raised money for a number of charities, including the USO.
