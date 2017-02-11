Donald Trump squeezes Japanese PM Shinzo Abes hand in hilarious video

  • February 11, 2017 15:06 IST
    By Reuters
Donald Trump squeezes Japanese PM Shinzo Abes hand in hilarious video Close
President Donald Trump sparked another series of Twitter memes after he engaged in a 17-second awkward handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The political heads met in the White House on Friday (10 February) and posed for a photo op following their meeting.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular