- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
-
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
Donald Trump slams media coverage in lengthy press conference
US President Donald Trump has attacked the media coverage of him and his administration during a lengthy press conference in Washington DC. Speaking on 16 February, the new president repeatedly told reporters to sit down, interrupted questions, and took a generally combative tone.
Most popular