US President Donald Trump's new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries that have been affected by the temporary travel ban imposed by the US, officials said. The president is expected to sign the new order on Wednesday (March 1) local time.

According to four officials, the decision was taken by the US administration following pressure from the Pentagon and State Department. They had urged the White House to reconsider including Iraq in the list since it has played an important role in fighting against the Islamic State group. The new order will replace the old order that was blocked by the federal courts.

The officials told the Associated Press that six other countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — will continue to be a part of the travel-ban list.