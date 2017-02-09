United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he "wasn't kidding" about the proposed wall along the southern borders of Mexico and America as the nation has begun the process of designing the controversial wall.

Trump, last month, had signed executive orders on the border wall drawing sharp criticism from Mexico. The Republican billionaire, during his presidential campaign, had also insisted that Mexico will pay for the construction of the wall. However, the Mexican government has repeatedly rejected the claim stating it will do no such thing.

"The wall is getting designed right now. A lot of people say, 'Oh, oh, Trump was only kidding with the wall.' I wasn't kidding. I don't kid. I don't kid," Trump said during a conference of County Sheriffs at the White House.

Trump said that the border wall between the two countries is essential to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and drug coming into America from across the border.

"I watch this, and they say I was kidding. Nah, I don't kid. I don't kid about things like that, I can tell you. No, we will have a wall. It will be a great wall and it will do a lot of -- it'll be a big help. Just ask Israel about walls. Do walls work? Just ask Israel. They work, if it's properly done. It's time to dismantle the gangs terrorising our citizens. It is time to ensure every young American can be raised in an environment of decency, dignity, love and support," Trump said.

Soon after the White House announced a proposed plan of imposing taxes on Mexican imports to pay for the construction of the wall last month, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto had cancelled his scheduled meeting with Trump.

The leaders instead talked over the phone on January 24 amid the diplomatic tensions between the countries over the border wall, a Mexican official said. Reports state that Trump also offered to send US troops to stop the "bad hombres" in the Mexican country.

Trump's executive order entailed directions for officials to begin to "plan, design and construct a physical wall" along the 3,200-kilometre (2,000-mile) US-Mexico border. It is, however, still unclear who is going to pay for the construction of the wall.