Donald Trump says North Koreas Kim Jong-Un is acting very, very badly
US President Donald Trump on 19 March, criticised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was acting very, very badly. Trump was speaking to reporters while departing his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he spent the weekend. His comments come two days after he accused China of doing too little to help curb Pyongyangs weapons drive.
