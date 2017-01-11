- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Donald Trump rejects unverified reports that Russia has ‘compromising’ information
New allegations related to Donald Trump have emerged, and this time around unsubstantiated reports claim that the US president-elect engaged in perverted sexual acts in 2013. The allegations were included in a two-page synopsis appended to a report commissioned by President Barack Obama on Russias interference in the election.
Most popular