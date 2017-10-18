The U.S. President promised that Americans are going to be saying Merry Christmas again, during a speech to the conservative Heritage Foundation on Oct. 17, 68 days before the holiday. The so-called War on Christmas is a theory that liberals are attempting to remove Christianity from the U.S., partially by wishing each other Happy Holidays rather than Merry Christmas.
Donald Trump reignites so-called War on Christmas
- October 18, 2017 17:19 IST
