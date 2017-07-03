United States President Donald Trump has been accused of promoting violence against reporters after he shared a wrestling video that showed him beating WWE Chairman Vince McMahon with a CNN logo superimposed over him.

Trump shared the video on Twitter and called his social media outbursts as "modern day presidential." "My use of social media is not Presidential -- it's MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!" Trump tweeted July 1.

He also called media "dishonest, fake and fraud" and said that media will never "keep us from accomplishing our objectives."

"I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!" he mentioned in a series of tweets.

"The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! #AmericaFirst," he said.

Along with the tweets, he shared an old WWE video that shows him repeatedly beating McMahon, but the instead of McMohan someone has superimposed CNN's logo over him. The video was shared on Reddit and later Trump shared it on his account and retweeted by the official POTUS Twitter handle.

However, this is not the first time Trump openly criticised the media. Here are 5 instances when Trump criticised, mocked or creeped out reporters.

Donald Trump creepy comments to female reporter

Trump sparked another controversy when he stopped his work to tell a reporter, Caitriona Perry, that she has a nice smile. Trump was on a diplomatic phone call between the US leader and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he stopped to compliment the reporter.

"Come here, come here. Where are you from? We have all of this beautiful Irish press. She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well," he said.

The reporter later shared the video on Twitter and termed it as "bizarre moment of her life."

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

Trump attacked female TV personality

Trump also launched a Twitter attack on TV presenter and co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe Mika Brzezinski. On June 29, Trump insulted Mika and said that she has "low IQ," while he referred Joe Scarborough a "psycho." He also insulted Mika and accused her of "bleeding badly from a facelift."

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017 ...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

When he called the entire media house a fake news media

In February, Trump called the press a disgrace, false and horrible. "Don't believe the mainstream (fake news) media.The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it," he tweeted on February 18.

Donald Trump and Natasha Stoynoff

In 2016, after Trump's tape leaked, former People writer Natasha Stoynoff accused him of sexual assault and harassment. But he responded to the allegations by saying that Stoynoff was not attractive enough.

"Take a look, you take a look. Look at her, look at her words, you tell me what you think. I don't think so," he said during an event in West Palm Beach.

When he called Journalist Megyn Kelly a bimbo

In 2015, after the first Republican debate of the US presidential campaign, Trump called journalist Megyn Kelly a "bimbo." Later, in an interview with CNN, he said that her questioning during the debate was due to her menstruating.

"You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever."

In 2016, he apologised for his remarks and said, "Did I say that? Excuse me." However, he also added, "Over your life, Megyn, you've been called a lot worse, wouldn't you say?"