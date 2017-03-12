Donald Trump praises Secret Service for tackling

  • March 12, 2017 16:16 IST
    By Reuters
Donald Trump praises Secret Service for tackling Close
US President Trump thanked the Secret Service for arresting an intruder inside the White Houses grounds. The intruder had climbed the fence around the White House carrying a backpack with pepper spray.The arrested man has been identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Tran. He told agents he was a friend of Donald Trump. Tran now faces up to 10 years in prison.
loading image
IBT TV
King Kong statue bursts into flames at film premiere
Most popular