Just a day after Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter accused Donald Trump of being obsessed with a translator's breasts, British actress Emma Thompson revealed that the United States president once asked her out on a date, which shocked her.

Also Read: President Trump was 'obsessed' with translator's breasts during Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's visit?

Thompson shared the story in an interview on Swedish television and recalled the time when Trump hit on her just a day after she split from husband Kenneth Branagh. The Oscar-winning actress said she received an unexpected call from him in her trailer on the set of her film Primary Colors in 1998. Coincidentally, her character in Primary Colors was loosely based on Hillary Clinton.

The Sense and Sensibility actress said he invited her to stay at Trump Towers and even asked her out on a date.

"The phone rings in my trailer, which it's never done before," she said, "I lift up the phone. 'Hi, it's Donald Trump here.' I said, 'Really? Well, can I help you?'" she continued.

"He said, 'Yeah, I wonder if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They're really comfortable.' And I said, 'Why are you offering me somewhere to stay, in my trailer?'" Thompson said.

"Trump replied, 'I think we would get on very well, maybe we could have dinner sometime'," she continued. Flustered, Thompson politely declined Trump's offer. "I didn't know what to do with myself. I just said, 'OK, well, I'll get back to you. Thank you so much for ringing'," she said.

She also clarified that she had never met Trump before the phone call and has still not met him. She then laughed and said, "I wish I had [accepted]. Think of the stories!"

"You could be the first lady," the show host then replied to her.

Thompson is not the only women Trump tried to win over. Last year, BBC TV presenter Selina Scott revealed to The Sunday Times that Trump pursued Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles. He reportedly saw her as the "ultimate trophy wife" and wanted to date her. Diana even said that Trump gave her the creeps.