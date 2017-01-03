Donald Trump: North Korea’s intercontinental missile ‘won’t happen’

  • January 3, 2017 13:00 IST
    By Wochit
Donald Trump: North Korea’s intercontinental missile ‘won’t happen’ Close
Embed
As the US faces growing pressure and nuclear missile threats from North Korea, President-elect Donald Trump rebukes the recluse nation. He took to Twitter to say Pyongyangs nuclear ambitions would not happen after the Norths leader Kim Jong-un said his country is close to test-firing intercontinental ballistic missiles.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular