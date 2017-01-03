- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Donald Trump: North Korea’s intercontinental missile ‘won’t happen’
As the US faces growing pressure and nuclear missile threats from North Korea, President-elect Donald Trump rebukes the recluse nation. He took to Twitter to say Pyongyangs nuclear ambitions would not happen after the Norths leader Kim Jong-un said his country is close to test-firing intercontinental ballistic missiles.
