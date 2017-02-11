United States President Donald Trump met Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday. The duo discussed a range of world issues, including trade, the US-Japan security alliance and the South China Sea. However, what internet thought was the highlight of the meeting was their awkward handshake!

The two leaders shared a handshake during the photo-op in the Oval Office and it appeared to stretch a tad too long for comfort, where Trump took Abe's hand and shook it for a good while, occasionally appearing to yank the Japanese PM's hand towards him.

The handshake between the two appeared to continue for a long while, where finally Trump let go of Abe's hand and the Japanese leader even seemed to roll his eyes at the end of it, perhaps indicating relief?

The video clip of their handshake saw the duo shaking hands for more than 19 seconds as the cameras wildly clicked away in the office, with the President patting the Prime Minister's hand intermittently and exclaiming that Abe had strong hands at the end of the shake.

While, the handshake did appear awkward, social media had a field day with it: